Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $743,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $132.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

