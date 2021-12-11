Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Morningstar by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $322.96 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.61 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $2,528,005.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,181 shares of company stock valued at $53,902,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

