Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,055,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,863,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 155,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,292,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,995,000 after purchasing an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.