Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Crane by 1.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $103.44 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.