AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.82 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.