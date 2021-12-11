AVEVA Group’s (AVV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($59.67) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,880 ($51.45) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVV opened at GBX 3,265 ($43.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -259.13. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,076 ($40.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,242 ($56.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,493.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,693.80.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.