Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of AVNT opened at $55.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. Avient has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.52%.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 10.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 6.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,328,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avient by 35.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Avient by 52.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,373 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

