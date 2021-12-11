Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Shares Down 0.5%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.10 and last traded at C$9.42. Approximately 149,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 371,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.47.

AYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.25 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 373.46.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.108853 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total transaction of C$88,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

