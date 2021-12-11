Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

