Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Babcock International Group to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 424 ($5.62) to GBX 352 ($4.67) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.90) to GBX 455 ($6.03) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 361.20 ($4.79).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 312.80 ($4.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 388.47 ($5.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.26.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

