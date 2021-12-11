Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 3,460 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

