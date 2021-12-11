Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE opened at $90.28 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

