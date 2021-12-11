Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $434,024,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,006,000. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,847,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,673,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13.

