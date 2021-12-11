Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 6,191 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $54,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.95. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.67 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.