Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.66

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 12011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.65%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 1.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 774,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 452,678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 17.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.