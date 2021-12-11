Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $17.74. Banco Santander-Chile shares last traded at $17.93, with a volume of 1,479 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,708,000 after acquiring an additional 558,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,868,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,464,000 after buying an additional 839,383 shares during the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

