Bank of America Corp DE Buys 16,511 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 121,977 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22.

