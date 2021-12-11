Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Shares of BAMR stock opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

