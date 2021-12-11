Bank of America Corp DE Sells 48,735 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,735 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 42.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Caleres by 41.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caleres by 10.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CAL stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $890.50 million, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,190,198. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

