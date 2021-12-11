Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In related news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total transaction of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.95%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

