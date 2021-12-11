Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

BMO stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.69 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average is $104.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

