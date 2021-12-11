Barclays Boosts Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $32.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $271,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

