Barclays Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to £130

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its price target raised by Barclays from £115 ($152.50) to £130 ($172.39) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ferguson from £126.40 ($167.62) to £132.60 ($175.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($133.67) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £124.05 ($164.50) on Wednesday. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a one year high of £125.15 ($165.96). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £112.09 and its 200 day moving average is £104.84. The stock has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

