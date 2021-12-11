Barclays Cuts Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €36.00 ($40.45) to €35.00 ($39.33) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOUYF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bouygues from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.07.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. Bouygues has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $43.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.