Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target Cut to GBX 850 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 860 ($11.40) to GBX 850 ($11.27) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Barratt Developments to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 810 ($10.74) in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.42) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 816.89 ($10.83).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 735.40 ($9.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 676.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.76. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 577.80 ($7.66) and a one year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.80).

In other news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.59), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($697,650.50). Also, insider Mike Scott purchased 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.85) per share, for a total transaction of £50,026.19 ($66,338.93).

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

