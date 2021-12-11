Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €100.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 67.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($69.66) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €82.07 ($92.21).

ETR BAS opened at €59.83 ($67.22) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.04. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The stock has a market cap of $54.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

