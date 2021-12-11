Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 1,203 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $42,032.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

