Baxter Bros Inc. Buys Shares of 11,663 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.26.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.