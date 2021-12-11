Baxter Bros Inc. Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 1.9% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.03.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

