Baxter Bros Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

