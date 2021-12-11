Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 2,539 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

