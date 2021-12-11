Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after purchasing an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after purchasing an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $642.51 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $617.25 and a 200 day moving average of $558.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $613.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

