BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) were up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 15,479 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 326,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.09 million, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

