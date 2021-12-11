BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.75. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 33.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 391.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BGC Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.