Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,960,092.53 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BILL opened at $255.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
