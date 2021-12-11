Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO Sells $1,960,092.53 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $1,960,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BILL opened at $255.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.