Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after acquiring an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after buying an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.42 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.