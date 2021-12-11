Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,510,361 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,973.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,888.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,751.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

