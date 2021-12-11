Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Raises Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 4.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

