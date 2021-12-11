Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 335,257 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,538,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,968,000 after acquiring an additional 163,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,400,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,921 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period.

IWN opened at $163.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.56 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

