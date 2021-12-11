Bintex Futures (BNTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $28,106.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $65,481.50 and approximately $28,106.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,008.01 or 0.08254790 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,570.84 or 1.00035104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00056867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.