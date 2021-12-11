BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.43.
BioNTech stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
