BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $400.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $286.43.

BioNTech stock opened at $257.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

