BitCoal 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $413.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $15,279.02 and approximately $413.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.00396721 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

