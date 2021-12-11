BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Acquires A$96,000.00 in Stock

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) insider David Hall acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,000.00 ($67,605.63).

BKI Investment Company Profile

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

