BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mark Partin sold 12,500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total value of $1,611,625.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Mark Partin sold 3,957 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $496,484.79.

On Monday, October 18th, Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $444,221.34.

On Monday, October 11th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $588,550.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80.

On Friday, September 17th, Mark Partin sold 820 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $102,942.80.

NASDAQ BL opened at $105.65 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.06 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 163.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.67.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

