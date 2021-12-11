BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,266,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 273,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 245,969 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 756,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 59,955 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 396,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,206 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

