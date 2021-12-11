BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (BERI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BERI opened at GBX 100.25 ($1.33) on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 74 ($0.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 110 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43. The firm has a market cap of £116.51 million and a PE ratio of 2.59.

In other news, insider Adrian Brown acquired 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of £9,357.30 ($12,408.57).

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.