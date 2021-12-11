BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 651,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 223,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CII opened at $21.10 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

