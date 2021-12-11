Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $1.79 million and $117,095.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00040439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00210956 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

