Blue Owl Capital Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Blue Owl Capital in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,011,178 shares of company stock valued at $61,969,543 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $326,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

