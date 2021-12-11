Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Stock Price Up 17.5%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU) rose 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 427,219,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 768% from the average daily volume of 49,208,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.16. The firm has a market cap of £12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in homeland security sector which includes cyber security; border and perimeter security/surveillance; biometric identification and tracking; explosives and other hazardous materials detection; emergency planning/integrated response systems, communications, and screening (people, data, container) and esports, payments and technology with a focus on applications within media and gaming.

